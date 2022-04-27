Kristen Stewart's shocking new trailer, David Bowie's 'rarest' footage unveiled at CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS – Get ready to squirm at Kristen Stewart's latest.

The Oscar nominee ("Spencer") co-stars with Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux in David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future" (in theaters June 3), which premiered its stomach-churning, full-length trailer Tuesday at CinemaCon, a convention for movie theater owners and studios.

In the film, Stewart plays an investigator obsessively tracking a celebrity artist (Mortensen) and his partner (Seydoux), whose avant-garde performances showcase organ transformations and body mutations.

"I don't like what's happening with the body – specifically, my body – so I keep cutting it up," Mortensen says in narration, over clips of holes being punctured in his stomach, eyelids sewn shut and a man with ears attached to his forehead. The trailer ends with a particularly nauseating shot of Seydoux appearing to unzip his chest before placing her mouth on it.

Cronenberg wrote the film's script more than 20 years ago, and the project marks a reunion with Mortensen after they collaborated on 2005's "A History of Violence." The filmmaker appeared on stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to introduce the sneak peek, ahead of the movie's premiere at Cannes Film Festival next month.

“This is my first time in Vegas," Cronenberg said. "It seems like an appropriate place to launch our attack on the world with 'Crimes of the Future.' "

"That was ... wonderful," a slightly stunned Elissa Federoff, Neon's president of distribution, said after the trailer's premiere, earning big laughs from the crowd.

The other highlight of Neon's presentation was "Moonage Daydream," a kaleidoscopic documentary about singer David Bowie, who died in 2016, told through never-before-seen concert footage, pictures and music.

Federoff revealed that it's the first film sanctioned by Bowie's estate before introducing highly stylized clips of the late musician performing "Hallo Spaceboy" and "Moonage Daydream" cut together with psychedelic visuals. The panel ended with a rousing, crisply shot footage of Bowie singing his 1977 hit "Heroes" in concert.

The documentary comes from "Jane" director Brett Morgen, who spent five years combing through Bowie's archives looking for the "best and rarest" performances, he explained to the CinemaCon audience.

"David Bowie is the perfect star for this moment," Morgen said. "Throughout his career, Bowie defied labels. He was a shapeshifter. Bowie cannot be defined – he can be experienced. And that’s why we have crafted 'Moonage Daydream' to be a unique experience."

Like "Crimes of the Future," "Moonage Daydream" will debut at Cannes next month ahead of a theatrical release this fall.

