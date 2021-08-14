Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photo of Her Daughters While Enjoying 'Family Day' with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Family Photo

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard with daughters Lincoln and Delta

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are enjoying family time with their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½.

The Frozen star, 41, posted a rare photo of the family of four by the pool on Saturday during their family vacation with friends.

Bell wore a striped, two-piece set over a black bikini top. Shepard, 46, was shirtless in swim trunks and their daughters — whose faces were covered by emojis with sunglasses on — appeared in casual outfits.

Delta wore an ombre bathing suit while Lincoln stood with her arms crossed in a striped cardigan and jean shorts with flower prints.

"Family day 💕," Bell captioned the cheery group photo.

The actress also shared videos on her Instagram Story as the adults enjoyed the waterslide at their resort.

The mom of two's rare family picture comes two weeks after she and Shepard found themselves at the center of a viral debate on how often to bathe children.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went viral in late July after saying on Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," while they discussed how often to bathe one's kids.

The following week, the Family Game Fight hosts weighed in on the conversation during an appearance on The View on Aug. 3.

"We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'" Shepard said as Bell agreed, "Yeah, we'd forget," and added that they would sometimes begin to pick up an odor.

Bell continued as the co-hosts laughed, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."