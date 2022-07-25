Kristen Bell says she no longer shares bedroom with her two children: ‘They now sleep in their room’

Kristen Bell has revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters have “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room as their parents.

The 42-year-old actor discussed her children’s sleeping habits during an interview with E! Newson Friday, after previously revealing that her daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, sleep on the floor of her room.

According to Bell, her children have since changed their bedroom routine, with the actor noting that they have “graduated” to sleeping in their own beds and rooms, where they “cuddle with each other”.

“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold mattress,” the Frozen star revealed. “So you can congratulate me - we did it, they now sleep in their room on beds right next to each other and they cuddle with each other instead of us.”

Bell went on to reveal that she sometimes gets her children to fall asleep by giving them melatonin gummies before bedtime. She also noted then when her children fall asleep “quicker,” it gives her and the 47-year-old podcast host the opportunity to have some more quality time.

“We do not want to go to sleep when they want to go to sleep, so we would hook up our headphones by Bluetooth to the television, put on a show and they would be on the floor like trying to fall asleep,” The Good Place star continued.

While the children no longer sleep with their parents, Bell said there are still things that they can’t do themselves, such as make their own lunch.

“I desperately tried to get them to pack their own lunch, but it does not always work,” she recalled. “It’s like, okay, you didn’t like what I packed, you pack your lunch. And I looked in and it was like literally all Skittles.”

The singer’s comments came after she first revealed in February that her children sleep on the floor of her and her husband’s bedroom. During an appearance on Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, Bell said that having four people in one room had caused an odour issue.

“So, in our bedroom, you know, the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom and a few nights ago, I smell a really raunchy smell and I’m like: ‘Who’s farting?’” she recalled.

Bell then revealed that she and the comedian sleep on an Ooler mattress, which uses a water-based system to heat and cool. After asking her daughters and husband about the scent, Bell said that she had discovered that the smell was coming from her and her partner’s mattress, after Shepard had accidentally refilled it with an old protein shake instead of water.

The Veronica Mars star isn’t the only celebrity to share details about her children’s co-sleeping habits, as Clueless star Alicia Silverstone revealed last week that she “still sleeps” in the same bed as her 11-year-old son, Bear.