Kristen Bell Is Launching Her Own Line Of CBD Skin Care

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Actress Kristen Bell arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “This Is Where I Leave You” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Fans of Kristen Bell may love her as an actress first and foremost, but more recently, the A-lister has added entrepreneur to her robust resume. Following the highly-awaited launch of her eco- and price-conscious baby line, Hello Bello, Bell is pivoting her personal brand into an unexpected retail market: CBD skin care.

On Tuesday, the actress released an official press statement announcing her new brand partnership with Lord Jones, an industry leader in hemp-derived CBD products best known for its dangerously delicious gummies. More than just a mini collab with her name stamped on it, Bell and Lord Jones have teamed up to create a full-fledged spin-off collection called Happy Dance, which Bell says was born organically thanks to her own love of the brand.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago and have been using them ever since,” Bell says in the press release. “I was skeptical at first, but was quickly blown away by the quality, integrity, and consistency in all of the products. When I met Lord Jones founders Rob [Rosenheck] and Cindy [Capobianco], we aligned on a shared desire to make a CBD line that would be accessible to a wider audience at a lower price point while maintaining the same trusted quality as the Lord Jones brand.”

In addition to a desire to create high-quality, affordable CBD products, Bell adds that she wanted the Happy Dance brand to be rooted in the ethos of self-care. “Self-care shouldn’t be an event,” she says. “Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one’s daily routine.”

The actress-turned-beauty businesswoman comes equipped with enthusiasm and a platform, making her the ideal partner for Lord Jones. “We couldn’t imagine a better partner than Kristen,” says the company’s founder and CEO, Rob Rosenheck. “Kristen has a singular voice and has always been outspoken about what she loves and believes. Her passion, authenticity and kindness will be at the core of Happy Dance and make her the perfect messenger to bring CBD self-care to the mainstream.”

Story continues

According to the press release, Happy Dance will officially launch its “clean, simple, hemp-derived CBD skincare and personal care products” later this year. More to come on exact products and launch date, but considering the brand background and Bell’s eternally glowing skin, we’re already excited to see what she delivers.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

13 CBD Products That Actually Work

Cannabis Beauty Products Women In Weed Love

What's The Deal With CBD Hair Products?