Kristen Bell dishes on her new Amazon movie and 'the worst thing you can do' at weddings

David Oliver, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Kristen Bell is either the best or worst wedding guest. It depends where you stand on Irish goodbyes.

"I'm a big believer in going, waving, having a good time for about an hour or two, and then just politely sliding out," says Bell, 42. "Saying goodbye to the partners getting married is like the worst thing you can do. No one wants to say goodbye at a party. If you're leaving, leave me out of it."

Count her character Alice in "The People We Hate at the Wedding" (streaming Friday on Amazon Prime), though, as one of the worst guests. Insecure? Check. Brawls with her lover's wife? Check. Goes to jail? Check.

"I haven't been to any weddings that had any high level of drama, unfortunately," Bell says.

And that's just the tip of the high jinks iceberg in the new ensemble comedy, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Grant Ginder. It also stars Ben Platt as Alice's brother, Paul, and Allison Janney as their mother Donna. The three jet off to London for the wedding of Alice and Paul's estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Drama quickly ensues as secrets and resentments bubble up across the pond.

'Let's Not Do That Again': Grant Ginder spills on his new scandalous political thriller

Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney star in &quot;The People We Hate at the Wedding.&quot;
Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney star in "The People We Hate at the Wedding."

"People at weddings are either in two places," says director Claire Scanlon ("Set It Up"). "They're really happy, comfortable in their own skin and ready to have a good time and appreciate two people in love getting married. Or you're in a place where you're the opposite of comfortable in your own skin and you're feeling miserable. And you're using this as another tick mark of how you're behind all your peers."

Check off Alice as one of the miserable ones for most of this movie. Viewers will have trouble keeping up with how many glasses of wine she drank – not unlike Bell's character Anna in her Netflix miniseries "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window."

Spoilers! Kristen Bell on the 'absolutely absurd' ending of Netflix satirical thriller 'Woman in the House'

"Alice was drinking to calm herself and soothe herself, whereas characters such as Anna were drinking for hydration," she quips.

Such misery is bound to happen when self-doubt creeps in. "When you have an event on display from two people in your circle, in your community circle, if your life is not going the way you think it should, it is virtually impossible to stay out of the headspace of comparison," Bell says. "Therefore, you cannot be on your best behavior surrounding that person's event because you're doing nothing but comparing and feeling bad about yourself."

Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and Alice (Kristen Bell) could learn a thing or two from one of Bell's other sisterly films, &quot;Frozen,&quot;
Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and Alice (Kristen Bell) could learn a thing or two from one of Bell's other sisterly films, "Frozen,"

Aww: Why Kristen Bell calls husband, ‘Family Game Fight’ co-host Dax Shepard, her ‘greatest safety net’

Eloise and Alice could learn a lesson or two about sisterhood from one of Bell's other sister-driven films, "Frozen," starring animated princesses Anna and Elsa.

"What I think could be learned from Anna and Elsa's relationship is you can choose to support and love someone through their bad choices," Bell says. "You can choose to fight for someone. The problem that Eloise and Alice are having is a miscommunication, which so often happens in families."

The movie comes out just in time for Thanksgiving – appropriate for any and all messy family gatherings. "There's no such thing as not a dysfunctional family," Scanlon says. "We all know what a dysfunctional family is and probably most of us come from one to some extent."

Both Bell and Scanlon identify with Janney's Donna most, someone who desperately wants her children to be together and happy like when they were kids. But she's also thrilled to be around them at all.

Kristen Bell and Ben Platt star in &quot;The People We Hate at the Wedding,&quot; where drama quickly ensues as secrets and resentments bubble over across the pond.
Kristen Bell and Ben Platt star in "The People We Hate at the Wedding," where drama quickly ensues as secrets and resentments bubble over across the pond.

Did you see? Kristen Bell reveals she and Dax Shepard do therapy separately to complain about each other

"Even if that means maybe being ever-so-slightly quixotic about it, just thinking it's going to go off without a hitch," Bell says. "She's an idealist that is forced to face a lot of family issues and does it with grace because she's there for her kids. And she's still their rock, even when she has to give them tough love."

Consider Bell the fiercest advocate for her children (Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with husband Dax Shepard) too: "I would be willing to fight anyone for my child, and I'd also be willing to bite them."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kristen Bell talks 'People We Hate at the Wedding,' her Amazon film

Latest Stories

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

    CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night., Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games. Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost four of five. The Nuggets, who entered the game leading the NBA in field goal shooting (49.7%) and 3-point percentage (41.9%), made 48 of 80

  • Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov. Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins

    USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win agai

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 11

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Justin Jefferson. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickl

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols. Memphis was missing key play

  • Doncic, Mavs blow big lead, hang on to beat Clippers 103-101

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 25-point lead Tuesday night. Reggie Bullock broke out of a shooting slump with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two in a row to put Dallas ahead for good at 99-93 with less than two minutes remaining. With the Mavericks leading by one in the final 30 seconds, Doncic grabbed an errant pass that was headed out

  • Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko began her quest for the largest prize in women's golf history by hitting a tree and making bogey on a par 5. The rest of Thursday in the CME Group Tour Championship couldn't have gone better. Ko responded with eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club, that sent her to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Tour season finale. So much as at stake this week, even beyond the $2 million prize to the winner. Ko has a one-point le

  • Canadian ice dancers Fournier Beaudry, Soerensen lead at NHK Trophy

    Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen lead the way in the ice dance competition at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. The duo scored 85.66 in the rhythm dance to stay just ahead of American counterparts Madison Chock and Evan Bates (85.00). Competition continues later Friday, which streams live on CBCSports.ca and on CBC Gem. WATCH | Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen waltz into lead at NHK Trophy: Canadian pairs skaters Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are in third place after

  • Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers. Now, though, Jacksonville’s D might as well stand for disappointment. The Jaguars (3-7) are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing 486 yards in a 27-17 los

  • Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training camp, Pacheco has moved ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial depth chart in Kansas City, getting the bulk of the carries on game day. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last wee

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a backhand clearing attempt by Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi accidentally hit Strome in front of the net. Zeg

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn, but the Nets had no a