Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Say Isolation Has Had Them 'At Each Other's Throats'

Oh, how we’d love to be a fly on the wall in the Bell-Shepard house.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got candid about how they’re handling self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling Katie Couric in a recent Instagram Live interview that they’ve found each other “revolting” lately.

Couric asked the pair if they’d been “getting along pretty well” as they’ve been self-isolating in their home along with their two daughters, Delta and Lincoln.

“We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with adults we’re friends with. This has been stressful for Momma and Dada,” said Shepard, looking at Bell for acknowledgment.

Bell chimed in to say: “We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad ... This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple of days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting.”

“America’s sweetheart has some character defects,” said Shepard, before stepping out of the frame and making loud noises in the background.

Couric then giggled and asked what he was doing, while a clearly frustrated Bell said he was doing that just to “poke” her.

Trying to create some peace, Couric implores Bell and Shepard to try to get some alone time while they isolate. Bell responded that her husband is “too big.”

“He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere,” she said.

Fighting while in isolation for such a long and indefinite period of time isn’t particularly uncommon. Bloomberg noted in a report on Tuesday that “various cities show uncouplings surged in March” as spouses emerged from their government-sanctioned lockdowns in China.

“The trend may be an ominous warning for couples in the U.S. and elsewhere who are in the early stages of isolating at home: If absence makes the heart grow fonder, the opposite might be true of too much time spent together in close quarters,” suggested the publication.

