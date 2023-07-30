Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Let Their Kids Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer and the Internet Is Horrified

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week, Kristen Bell revealed an, um, surprising revelation about her kids' drinking habits. According to the actor—who shares Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, with husband Dax Shepard—the girls are big fans of...non-alcoholic beer.

"We’ve been at restaurants where [Lincoln's] said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' and I’m like … maybe we just keep that for home time," Bell said. "But then I’m also sort of like, 'You can judge me if you want, I’m not doing anything wrong. Like that’s your problem.'"

And while this isn't the first time Bell has opened up about her kids' affinity for N/A brewskis—she caught the girls casually sipping O'Doul's at Zoom school during the pandemic—the internet is horrified at this admission nonetheless.

"I know it's non-alcoholic beer but those kids are only 8 and 10 years old! They will be drinking the real thing before they turn 13," one user wrote on Twitter.



"I *am* judging her.. they're not my daughters. but...i cringe to think kristen bell is giving her daughters non alcoholic beer," another added.

Others were more playful about the topic. "Imagine a kid is opening up his lunch box and whips out an O'Doul's," a third person wrote.



"How are they supposed to get hammered on non-alcoholic beer," another joked.

Here's the thing, though: there actually is a big difference between non-alcoholic beer and alcohol-free beer. The former contains 0.5 percent ABV, while the latter actually contains zero percent. According to experts in the Czech Republic, even drinks with very low ABV can be dangerous for kids.

"Even though [these drinks] are among the so-called non-alcoholic variety, the 0.5 percent alcohol content for a small child’s body is similar to that of an adult having a normal beer,” Petr Popov, head of the Clinic of Addiction Studies of the General Hospital in Prague, told a Czech news outlet.





