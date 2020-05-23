Kristen Bell addresses comments regarding 5-year-old daughter still being in nappies

Actress Kristen Bell attends the Build Series to discuss her product line Hello Bello at Build Studio on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Frozen star Kristen Bell has taken to Twitter to clarify comments she made regarding her five-year-old daughter still wearing nappies.

The actress and singer made waves online recently when she admitted the struggle she and husband Dax Shepard faced with potty training their youngest daughter Delta

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During a recent episode of her web series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, she said: “Currently, my youngest is five-and-a-half, still in diapers. Every kid is so different.”

Read more: Watch the storyboard animation for Kristen Bell's cut song Home from Frozen 2

But she has now clarified her child only requires a nappy at night times.

She tweeted: “My daughter doesn’t wear diapers during the day, just at night cuz her tiny bladder isn’t up for the 10 hr challenge yet.”

I also dont think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologize for. Xo — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) May 22, 2020

She added: “I also don’t think its humiliating if your kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day.

“She's confident and goofy and doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologise for.”

Talking previously on Momsplaining, Bell compared Delta’s potty training to her eldest daughter Lincoln, who she says stopped needing nappies at 21 months.

She said: “My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room.

Story continues

“She never wore another diaper beyond that.

Read more: Kristen Bell reveals rule she and Dax Shepard follow about arguing in front of their daughters

“We were lying in bed giggling, my husband and I were like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.’”

The episode in question sees Bell joking: “It used to be that your mother in law was the only one who had an opinion on how you changed a diaper - now everyone on the internet has an opinion too.”

Momsplaining with Kristen Bell is the first original production of Ellen DeGeneres project Ellentube. It is available to view online now.