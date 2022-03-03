Kristaps Porzingis participates in five-on-five with Wizards for first time

Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis cleared a big milestone today by playing 5-on-5 with the Wizards for the first time.

Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porzingis today made a progression in the type of on-court work he’s done lately, participating in a bit of five-on-five, said Wes Unseld Jr., who added the team doesn’t have a timetable for Porzingis’ return from a right-knee bone bruise. – 1:05 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis cleared a big milestone today by playing 5-on-5 with the Wizards for the first time. – 12:54 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Beal says Porzingis can be exceptional for us, Beal also talked about his size and skill set . He also says KP told him he loves playing in the post. – 12:26 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal on Kristaps Porzingis: “Just imagine him and Gaff out there. That’s going to be sick. Then, you’ve got Kuz at 6’9, 6-10. We’ve got great size. We’ve never had that.” – 12:25 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago

Since then he has had season-ending wrist surgery and the Wizards acquired Kristaps Porzingis – 9:57 AM

Michael Dugat @mdug

While we certainly don’t yet know how it will work out, the first few weeks of the KP for Dinwiddie/Bertans deal is why it (any trade) had to happen.

Dinwiddie and Bertans have both played significant roles in wins.

KP hasn’t played yet. – 11:09 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Former teammates in Spain, Kristaps Porzingis and Tomas Satoransky are sitting next to each other on the Wizards bench catching up – 7:13 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma dusting off Kristaps Porzingis’ green suit gets a laugh out of the big man on the bench – 7:11 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Tomas Satoransky said he’s excited to reunite with Kristaps Porzingis, who he was teammates with in Spain for three years: “I always wished I could play with him again.” – 11:35 AM

Story continues

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Now that the Wizards have Kristaps Porzingis on their roster, should Wes Unseld Jr. supersize the team’s lineup? 🚨There’s a $1/month offer to @TheAthletic for new subscribers who open this piece in a web browser. 🚨

theathletic.com/3153858/2022/0… – 8:17 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) as out for Tuesday night’s home game against the Pistons. Porzingis and Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery recovery) are the only injured players whom Washington listed on its report. – 5:35 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

“It was surprising. I was actually taking a nap and I woke up and saw (Porzingis) was traded.”

One-on-one with Luka Doncic on his technical fouls, the Porzingis trade and more: pic.twitter.com/0ag7kwhfYd – 4:30 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. was asked today if Kristaps Porzingis could be shut down for the season due to his knee injury. He said that is not in the cards. trib.al/Qx5TxbZ – 3:35 PM

More on this storyline

Wayne Cole: KP is day-to-day, sounds like the Wizards are in no rush, he’s still doing court work. -via Twitter @waynec0le / March 3, 2022

Christos Tsaltas: Kristaps Porzingis has another possitive day. He’s feeling comfortable today and the Wizards will see how he gonna progress, as Wes Unseld jr said. #DCAboveAll -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / March 3, 2022

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. when asked if Kristaps Porzingis could end up being shut down for the season due to his injury: “I don’t think the injury would warrant that.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 28, 2022