Kristaps Porzingis participates in five-on-five with Wizards for first time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Wizards
    Washington Wizards
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kristaps Porzingis
    Kristaps Porzingis
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis cleared a big milestone today by playing 5-on-5 with the Wizards for the first time.
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis today made a progression in the type of on-court work he’s done lately, participating in a bit of five-on-five, said Wes Unseld Jr., who added the team doesn’t have a timetable for Porzingis’ return from a right-knee bone bruise. – 1:05 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis cleared a big milestone today by playing 5-on-5 with the Wizards for the first time. – 12:54 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says Porzingis can be exceptional for us, Beal also talked about his size and skill set . He also says KP told him he loves playing in the post. – 12:26 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Kristaps Porzingis: “Just imagine him and Gaff out there. That’s going to be sick. Then, you’ve got Kuz at 6’9, 6-10. We’ve got great size. We’ve never had that.” – 12:25 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
Since then he has had season-ending wrist surgery and the Wizards acquired Kristaps Porzingis – 9:57 AM

Michael Dugat @mdug
While we certainly don’t yet know how it will work out, the first few weeks of the KP for Dinwiddie/Bertans deal is why it (any trade) had to happen.
Dinwiddie and Bertans have both played significant roles in wins.
KP hasn’t played yet. – 11:09 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Former teammates in Spain, Kristaps Porzingis and Tomas Satoransky are sitting next to each other on the Wizards bench catching up – 7:13 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma dusting off Kristaps Porzingis’ green suit gets a laugh out of the big man on the bench – 7:11 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tomas Satoransky said he’s excited to reunite with Kristaps Porzingis, who he was teammates with in Spain for three years: “I always wished I could play with him again.” – 11:35 AM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Now that the Wizards have Kristaps Porzingis on their roster, should Wes Unseld Jr. supersize the team’s lineup? 🚨There’s a $1/month offer to @TheAthletic for new subscribers who open this piece in a web browser. 🚨
theathletic.com/3153858/2022/0…8:17 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) as out for Tuesday night’s home game against the Pistons. Porzingis and Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery recovery) are the only injured players whom Washington listed on its report. – 5:35 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“It was surprising. I was actually taking a nap and I woke up and saw (Porzingis) was traded.”
One-on-one with Luka Doncic on his technical fouls, the Porzingis trade and more: pic.twitter.com/0ag7kwhfYd4:30 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. was asked today if Kristaps Porzingis could be shut down for the season due to his knee injury. He said that is not in the cards. trib.al/Qx5TxbZ3:35 PM

More on this storyline

Wayne Cole: KP is day-to-day, sounds like the Wizards are in no rush, he’s still doing court work. -via Twitter @waynec0le / March 3, 2022

Christos Tsaltas: Kristaps Porzingis has another possitive day. He’s feeling comfortable today and the Wizards will see how he gonna progress, as Wes Unseld jr said. #DCAboveAll -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / March 3, 2022

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. when asked if Kristaps Porzingis could end up being shut down for the season due to his injury: “I don’t think the injury would warrant that.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 28, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • 14-year-old Sask. weightlifter finds peace and tranquility as she chases professional dream

    It's a Tuesday morning and, as usual, Etta Love is lifting weights in a makeshift gym in her family's garage. Every day, even during temperatures below -30 C, Love comes down to her workout space in Saskatoon to pump iron and chase her dream of becoming a professional weightlifter. At just 14 years old, Love will be the youngest member on the Canadian weightlifting team travelling to the Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece, in May. "It is something that I never thought I'd be able to