Kristaps Porzingis leaves game with knee soreness

Marc Stein: Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tony East @TEastNBA

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kristaps Porzingis on @1053thefan about his improved post offense this season: “Getting the green light on posting up, that’s important. And then knowing that I will get the ball in the post, putting in more work, and also my teammates trusting me.” – 3:35 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kristaps Porzingis on @1053thefan about the Mavs on a 12-3 run with strong defense since New Year’s Eve: “The moment that our offense picks up, it’s going to be really special.” – 3:31 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Kelly AuCoin was in the Moda house Wednesday night. Rockin’ his Blazers jacket. He had some choice seats.

@KellyAuCoin77 may or may not have been trash talking Porzingis. But if he was, it had no impact. Blazers lost. pic.twitter.com/hQyG3hoUzP – 1:48 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Mavs forward Kristaps Porzingis fined $15k for kicking ball into stands

sportando.basketball/en/mavs-forwar… – 9:49 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis in the first quarter had a plus-minus of plus-15. Since then he’s minus-17. – 12:01 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis 2-8 this quarter. Mavs 4-13. – 11:35 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs came out angry and hurt vs shorthanded POR, put up 40 in the 1st, led by as many as 18. POR a 14-5 run to end the half, Mavs 68-59. Porzingis 16 (14 in 1st qtr) Doncic 10 pts/9 asst. All 10 pts in 1st. – 11:15 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks had a sensational opening quarter, leading 41-25. Luka and Porzingis combined for 24 points. Mavericks shooting 65 percent and clearly aren’t happy about the blowout last night at Golden State. – 10:42 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Last time in Portland, Kristaps Porzingis set his season high with 34 points.

Tonight KP’s already up to 14 points in 9 mins and will almost for sure surpass that tonight if he plays long enough. – 10:33 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Updated: Our story on Porzingis’ fine for kicking the ball into the stands with Jason Kidd’s comments on why he has never done that.

mavs.com/kp-fined/ – 10:14 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic

POR starters: N Powell, Snell, Nurkic, McCollum, Simons

9:10 tip @theeagledallas @BallySportsSW – 9:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The only player remaining on either team from the last time the Knicks won in Miami is Udonis Haslem. The Heat that night started Dragic, McGruder, Babbitt, Richardson, Whiteside. The Knicks started Baker, Vujacic, Porzingis, Hernangomez, Lee. – 8:22 PM

More on this storyline

Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis’ right knee is the one that had the lateral meniscus injury that required surgery after the 2019-20 season. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 29, 2022

Tim Bontemps: Kristaps Porzingis and Willie Cauley-Stein are out for tonight’s game against the Knicks, per Mavs interim coach Sean Sweeney. Jason Kidd also remains out due to the health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / January 12, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis will miss his second straight game due to right toe soreness. Jason Kidd said Porzingis is “improving.” Decision for him to sit tonight was made after his pregame routine. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 23, 2021