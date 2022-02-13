Kristaps Porzingis (knee) won’t make Wizards debut on Monday

Josh Robbins: Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning after Covid-19) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play when the Wizards host the Pistons on Monday night, the Wizards said.
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning after Covid-19) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play when the Wizards host the Pistons on Monday night, the Wizards said. – 3:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford remain OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons, the Wizards say. Gafford, though, is listed as return to conditioning which indicates he has cleared protocol. – 3:33 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) is eligible to make his Washington debut Monday against Detroit but will not play, Wizards say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com3:33 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play Monday vs. Detroit. – 3:32 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Kristaps Porzingis-to-Washington trade is now DONE done, league sources say, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans poised to play in Dallas’ next game Tuesday at Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com12:11 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wizards post-deadline musings, in @TheAthletic:
Our @Josh Robbins looks between the lines of what GM Tommy Sheppard said after Washington’s flurry of deadline moves – most notably, the acquisition of Kristaps Porziņģis from Dallas: bit.ly/3BgZ3uz11:00 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
About last night. ..
Kristaps Porzingis starts a new career chapter in DC with the Washington Wizards. The expectation to be a leader is there. “I don’t shy away from it”, KP said and set the standards for his journey at Wizards.
@SdnaGr #DCAboveAll
sdna.gr/mpasket/932977…5:59 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said he hasn’t added anyone to fill Kristaps Porzingis’ spot on the 3-man “leadership council” with Luka, THJ.
Kidd suggested Jalen Brunson as the next option.
“Maybe we vote to see if we can let him on. … Maybe we keep the council with 2. That’s easier on me.” – 7:07 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis was one of the Mavs’ best quotes … and they traded him for two more really insightful guys.
If Davis Bertans can get going on the court, watch for a whole bunch of witty, honest quotes in postgame interviews to come. – 6:40 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kristaps Porzingis is taking time to take selfies, sign autographs, and doing it with big smiles. I can say he is a cool down to earth guy. #DcFAMILY will love him. – 6:17 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kristaps Porzingis is currently warming up on the floor. His shooting looks good, and he’s moving around great.
#DCAboveAll6:10 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kristaps Porzingis not playing tonight but getting some shots up. Oh hi ⁦@Kyle Kuzmapic.twitter.com/m7vZyTuaN86:07 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis: pic.twitter.com/xXYsMMg2BE6:04 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. says he will have 10 players in uniform tonight. Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day with his knee injury. – 5:34 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis has passed his physical and has cleared all medical hurdles to make the trade official. He isn’t playing yet because of the bone bruise. – 5:30 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are considering Kristaps Porzingis as day-to-day due to his bone bruise in his knee, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis will not play tonight, but he has passed his physical. – 5:29 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame Coach Wes Unseld Jr says Porzingis is (OUT) tonight. No rush, nothing serious just dealing with lingering bone bruise.
#DCAboveAll5:23 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis was introduced by the Wizards today. He says he hopes to prove in Washington he can stay healthy and help the Wizards make at least the play-in tournament this season. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…4:30 PM

More on this storyline

Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Ish Smith will play tonight. Kristaps Porzingis will not, as expected, and Unseld Jr. says it’s because of his right knee bone bruise. He’s considered day-to-day. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 12, 2022

Kristaps Porzingis will soon miss his 21st game of the season. The Mavericks announced Monday afternoon that the 26-year-old center will not play Tuesday against the Pistons because of the right knee bone bruise that’s sidelined him since Jan. 30. The issue has now cost him five consecutive games, matching his season-long absence for an injury. -via Dallas Morning News / February 7, 2022

Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will miss Wednesday’s night home game against Oklahoma City. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 1, 2022

