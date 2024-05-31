Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Latest from Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on star's return

Tip-off for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is one week away and the Boston Celtics are enjoying extra time off following their sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. That extra time's been good for injured starter Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last month of action with a calf injury.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed in a press conference that Porzingis hasn't faced any setbacks in preparation for the NBA Finals.

"He's gotten better each day," Mazzulla said Thursday. "I know he's working hard... he's progressing well and he's working really hard to get back."

Joe Mazzulla with the latest on Kristaps Porzingis... pic.twitter.com/Qq1l1ygjHn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2024

Porzingis posted on X in his native Latvian that he'll be back soon for the Finals.

Paldies visiem, kuri atbalsta un jūt līdzi visas sezonas garumā.

Pavisam drīz jau būšu atpakaļ ierindā. Tiekamies finālos ☘️ un pēctam arēnā ar savējiem 🇱🇻🙌 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 29, 2024

The text of the post translates to "Thank you to everyone who supports and sympathizes throughout the season.I'll be back in line soon. See you in the finals ☘️ and then in the arena with your own 🇱🇻🙌," the last line in reference to playing for the Latvian national team during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

When will Kristaps Porzingis return?

Porzingis played in 57 games during the regular season for Boston. He set a career-high for shooting percentage this season and was the Celtics' third-leading scorer at 20.1 points per game.

NBA insider Shams Charania said in a recent episode of FanDuel TV's "Run it Back" that the team is optimistic Porzingis will be in the lineup for Game 1.

“There’s definitely optimism, there are still some hurdles I’m told, that he has to clear before he can play in Game 1 of the Finals”@ShamsCharania with the latest on Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/X8mKeVdL4a — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 28, 2024

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for Thursday, June 6. Boston will play the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Celtics star's possible return date