Kristaps Porzingis fined by the NBA

JD Shaw: Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced.

Source: Twitter @JShawNBA

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kristaps Porzingis on close friend Tim Hardaway Jr.: “He was down at first…But I talked to him now, and he seemed to be in better spirits already.”

Said THJ was already quizzing Theo Pinson, who’s had a similar foot injury, about rehab and getting back. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:42 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Bad night all around. Blowout is a blowout, but the Hardaway loss is significant as he had made 11 of his last 27 from 3pt (40.7%) when he got hurt. They need shooting. And they’ve got guys slumping. DFS 9 for last 38. Bullock 7-27. Porzingis 8-27. – 12:37 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Porzingis drops a wide-open pass down the middle and kicks it into the crowd. He was ejected. He apologized multiple times to the fans on his way out – 11:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kristaps Porzingis ejected. Got himself some early rest for tomorrow’s game in Portland – 11:54 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kristaps Porzingis was just ejected after kicking the ball into the stands. – 11:54 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kristaps Porzingis just got a tech and ejected.

See ya in Portland tomorrow night, homie. – 11:54 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors wearing out a PnR with Steph and Wiggins to get Luka on him, then going right into a PnR with Porzingis’ man. Getting great looks every time. – 11:22 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Pretty much every time the Warriors have gone directly at Porzingis on the perimeter they’ve gotten a wide open shot. KP has done a nice job protecting the rim with a couple blocks though. – 10:46 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

If Steph and Klay are hitting from the outside, Mavs with Porzingis hanging out by the rim don’t really have a great counter. – 10:09 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic

GS starters: Wiggins, Porter, Looney, Thompson, Curry

9:02 tip @theeagledallas – 9:32 PM

