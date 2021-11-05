Kristaps Porzingis back on Saturday?

Brad Townsend: Kidd on Porzingis: “He practiced today and looked good. Hopefully he’ll be able to play tomorrow.”

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Kristaps Porzingis shooting some free throws after practice today. He has missed the last five games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/62wRVJIa6K – 1:26 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd: “We just want him to be healthy and ready to go. … There was no timeline when this happened, so I think we just take it day by day.”

Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Spurs for fifth consecutive game with lower back injury: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:32 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will both miss tonight’s game in San Antonio. – 7:10 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Kristaps Porzingis is out again tonight at San Antonio. Jason Kidd hopes he’ll be able to go Saturday vs. Boston. – 7:05 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

In their game notes, Mavs list Kristaps Porzingis as in the starting lineup tonight. That’s not official, obviously, but the closest sign yet that Porzingis is back to playing. 7:40 tip in SA @theeagledallas – 10:58 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Mavericks have the third-worst rebounding percentage in the NBA, and are without Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis. There could be some second-chance opportunities for the Heat tonight … – 7:19 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against the @Heat. The veteran forward has missed the previous three games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 5:59 PM

Brad Townsend: Officially, Mavs list Kleber as out and Reggie Bullock (facial injury) and Porzingis as questionable, but Jason Kidd said Bullock practiced fully and is good to go vs. Celtics. -via Twitter @townbrad / November 5, 2021

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight vs. the Spurs, his fifth straight absence with lower back soreness. “Hopefully” Saturday vs. the Celtics. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 3, 2021

Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis is “progressing” and will “hopefully” play tomorrow night vs. Spurs, Jason Kidd said. Porzingis is out for fourth straight game due to lower back stiffness. Maxi Kleber will be out at least 7-10 days due to an oblique strain. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / November 2, 2021