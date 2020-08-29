Kristaps Porzingis addresses injury, promises to 'bounce back soon'

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out of the remainder of the first-round NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Porzingis reacted to the injury news on Saturday with a tweet of his own, promising a speedy recovery.

I appreciate all the support! I love this game and this is a part of it. Im gonna bounce back soon — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 29, 2020

NBA PLAYOFFS: Bracket | Schedule | Explaining the bubble

Ahead of his tweet, Porzingis addressed the injury while speaking to reporters.

"It's super disappointing. Super frustrating," Porzingis said. "But I learned how to accept that feeling and look forward. I'm not sure (about needing surgery). We're hoping with the injections that I did could help. It depends on how I'm going to feel in the next few weeks."

As for if his season is over, Porzingis wasn't sure.

"If this is the end for my season, it has a bitter end, although I think my year as it went on," Porzingis said. "I got into a better rhythm, and I started playing better basketball."

Porzingis has not played since Game 3 due to an injury, now revealed to be a lateral meniscus tear of his right knee.

The Mavs released the following statement on Porzingis:

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Kristaps Porzingis has been receiving treatment for a lateral meniscus tear of his right knee and further treatment options are being explored at this time. Porzingis suffered the injury in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Porzingis has not been medically cleared to play for the remainder of the Mavericks’ first-round series and will not be available.

The Clippers have a 3-2 lead through five games, with Luka Doncic left to bear the weight of the team while struggling with a fitness concern of his own, sparkling in a dramatic Game 4 win.

Game 6, with Porzingis absent, is set for Sunday after the NBA agreed a restart following the postponement of midweek games amid protests against police brutality and racial inequality.

Porzingis averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds across 57 regular-season games this season.