Krista Vernoff departing as Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner

Maureen Lee Lenker
·2 min read

Krista Vernoff is hanging up her scrubs and checking out of the station.

EW has learned that the longtime showrunner of Grey's Anatomy and spin-off Station 19 will officially depart both series at the end of their current seasons. Vernoff has overseen Grey's for the last six years, and she's been the showrunner on Station 19 for the previous four years, beginning with its third season.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey's Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four," Vernoff said in a statement. "The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week. I will be forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support. The last time I left Grey's Anatomy, I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it. So I'm not saying goodbye because that would be too bitter sweet. I'm saying 'See you in seven seasons.'"

REBEL - ABC's "Rebel" executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff. (Pamela Littky via Getty Images)

Vernoff began her writing and producing career on Charmed and Wonderfalls. She's been a longtime part of the Shondaland team, having served as an executive producer and writer on Grey's Anatomy since its early days. Vernoff was the previous showrunner of Grey's from 2007 to 2011. She returned to the position in 2017.

During her time with Shondaland, Vernoff became well-known for her skill with crossover episodes, writing several for spin-off Private Practice before ultimately becoming showrunner of spin-off Station 19, managing the two series simultaneously.

"Krista's creativity, vision and dedicated leadership have allowed Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 to continue to flourish," Rhimes said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work.  She will always remain part of the Shondaland family."

Grey's Anatomy remains the longest-running scripted show airing on ABC, but when it returns for the back half of season 19 on Feb. 23, it won't only be saying farewell to Vernoff. The show's longtime lead, Ellen Pompeo, is departing the series as well, though she will continue to do the episode voiceovers and promises she will "be back to visit."

ABC has yet to renew Grey's for a 20th season, and with both Vernoff and Pompeo departing, it certainly raises question if the network might finally shut the hospital doors.

