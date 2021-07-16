Krispy Kreme's $1 Dozen Is Back Today For Their Birthday

Nothing beats a good deal, and if you're looking for one to ring in the weekend, Krispy Kreme has got you covered. While the donut brand is always dropping free donut deals and introducing limited-time flavors we'd wish would stay around forever (remember last month's Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut?!), the deal that they're running in honor of their birthday takes the cake.

To celebrate their 84th trip around the sun, Krispy Kreme is giving you the chance to buy one dozen of their iconic donuts and get another for just $1. Yes, y'all. Just ONE DOLLAR! Of course, in true birthday (and KK fashion), the brand is also offering a new BirthYAY doughnut to show you how to celebrate the right way. Honestly, who would expect anything less?

Photo credit: Krispy Kreme

The special new donut is an Original Glazed topped with strawberry icing and festive sprinkles that will make you feel like it's your birthday too. If you're looking forward to trying it though, just be sure to remember that it's only available for one day only—Friday, July 16—and can be received when you get the $1 BirthYAY dozen after you've purchased your initial dozen at regular price. You can, however, redeem this offer both in-stores and online (using the promo code "BIRTHDAY"), so you shouldn't have to worry about missing your opportunity to get in on the day's big fun.

Happy Birthday, Krispy Kreme!



You Might Also Like