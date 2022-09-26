Krispy Kreme to treat customers to free coffee. Here’s how to get your freebie

Krispy Kreme fans can grab their favorite brew and a doughnut too in celebration of National Coffee Day.

The Charlotte-based doughnut chain will offer customers a free brewed coffee, hot or iced, at participating shops nationwide on Thursday, Sept. 29. Rewards members can also receive a free doughnut of their choice.

No purchase is necessary.

Fans can pick up their free coffee and doughnut in-store or in the drive-thru.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

