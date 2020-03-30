Krispy Kreme Has New Spring-Inspired Mini Donuts That Are Almost Too Cute to Eat

Photo credit: Krispy Kreme

It’s time to welcome spring in the right way, aka with donuts. In January 2020, Krispy Kreme introduced its Mini Doughnuts. Now they’ve gotten an adorable makeover to fall in line with all the wonderful parts of the spring season.

There are three spring-inspired donuts, and they’d also look festive on your Easter dessert table! With donuts that look like chicks, bunnies, and flowers, it’ll be like you have a fresh garden ready to eat!

Spring Chick Mini Doughnut: Mini Original Glazed donut, dipped in yellow icing, and topped with orange and chocolate icing to look like a spring chick

Bunny Bum Mini Doughnut: Mini Original Glazed donut, dipped in green icing, topped with green sprinkles, and finished with a dollop and Original Kreme and two bunny feet sugar pieces

Flower Mini Doughnut: Mini Original Glazed donut, dipped in strawberry icing, topped with purple sugar, and hand-decorated as a flower

Photo credit: Krispy Kreme

The limited-edition donuts are available beginning March 31 at participating shops across the country. You can even order them online and have Krispy Kreme delivery them right to your door (just go through the website or app). They come in a box of 16, which includes the three spring-inspired donuts mixed with Original Glazed and classic chocolate iced with sprinkles Minis.

Remember, these fun little donuts won’t be around for long — Krispy Kreme loves a seasonal bite — so don’t hesitate to make someone’s day with a box full of sweet goodness.

