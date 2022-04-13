Krispy Kreme sets doughnut prices to $4.11 average gas price Wednesday to offer inflation relief

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·3 min read

After record-high gas prices in March, there is finally some relief at the pump.

And some restaurant chains and gas stations have new limited-time deals with the goal of providing additional relief from high prices and inflation.

Starting Wednesday and every Wednesday through May 4, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas, which it calls "doughnut deflation."

For April 13, the price is $4.11 and the price will be “based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States on the Monday at the beginning of the week,” the company said.

There is a limit of two dozen at the promotional price at participating shops nationwide at the drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

Krispy Kreme has a new doughnut deal tied to gas prices.
“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. … A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

Krispy Kreme said it will alert fans to the price each week by posting it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

Bojangles free gas gift cards

Bojangles is giving away a million dollars worth of free gas gift cards with every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal with 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, biscuits, sides and iced tea.

The meals come with a $10 gift card until "supplies run out" to "help customers offset the rising cost of fueling up their tanks," the fast-food restaurant said in a statement.

"Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles' chief brand and marketing officer in the statement.

Dunkin’ and Shell team up with promo

Through May 12, Shell Fuel Rewards members can save 30 cents per gallon at Shell after their fifth beverage purchase at Dunkin’ with linked DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts.

The offer is a three-times plus up from the standard Dunkin’ offer of saving 10 cents per gallon.

