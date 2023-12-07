Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $1 on Tuesday

The deal — a $1 dozen with the purchase of another dozen donuts — is appropriately held on 12/12

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme is giving out a dozen donuts for $1 on Tuesday

Sharing donuts will guarantee you a spot on the nice list.

Donut fanatics can score a dozen glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at Krispy Kreme on Dec. 12.

The “Day of the Dozens” deal on Tuesday is an annual treat from the donut chain and is appropriately held on 12/12. This year, customers can redeem the offer twice when purchasing the baked goods in store. (But if you order donuts online with the promo code“DOZEN” then you only have use it for one $1 dozen.)

The $1 dozen has to be Krispy Kreme’s original glazed donuts but the full-priced dozen is a good opportunity to try the brand’s Elf-inspired collection. In honor of the iconic Christmas movie’s 20th anniversary, Krispy Kreme has three new donuts that honor the Will Ferrell-led movie.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme is selling 'Elf'-themed donuts in honor of the movie's 20th anniversary

The "Buddy Makes Breakfast" donut references one of the most memorable moments from the movie. For this one, a glazed donut is topped with cake batter buttercream shaped like spaghetti, chocolate candies, sprinkles and a maple drizzle. The "Buddy Snow Globe" donuts cover a glazed donut with light blue icing, white sprinkles, powdered sugar and an Elf-shaped chocolate piece. The "Christmas Lights" donut is also topped with that same Elf-shaped chocolate piece but underneath it is a glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with green icing and rainbow sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only fast food restaurant doling out food deals in honor of the holidays. Starbucks is giving customers a half-priced drink every Thursday this month.

Related: Subway Announces Footlong Cookies — and Is Giving Them Out for Free on Monday

The 50% off coupon will be available for rewards members in the Starbucks app on Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. Customers can get one discounted drink each Thursday, from noon until 6 pm.

Burger King is also feeling festive this month. The burger spot is giving fans a full month of unique food and drink deals, like free food every Friday this month when you spend $1, with options ranging from a Whopper Jr., chicken sandwich and more.

Story continues

Other days of the week have patterns of discounts, like every Wednesday has $3 Whoppers, every Sunday has a $0 delivery fee with a $5 purchase and more. Reward members can access the daily deals through the Burger King app.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.