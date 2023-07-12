Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 86 Cents to Celebrate 86 Years in Business

On July 14, customers can score a dozen original glazed donuts for just 86 cents with the purchase of a regular-priced dozen donuts

Krispy Kreme has a tasty party favor for fans who stop by on their birthday.

On Friday, July 14, customers can score a dozen original glazed donuts for just 86 cents with the purchase of a regular-priced dozen donuts. The deal, which is in honor of the donut chain being in business for 86 years, is available in-shop or online with the promo code 86YEARS.

The only caveat is that the deal differs depending on how you shop. Customers can grab four 86-cent dozens in the store or in the drive-thru but only one 86-cent dozen when ordering online.

Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in 1937. He started the business selling doughnuts to grocery stores but after patrons continued to walk by his shop asking to buy his baked goods, he "cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk," according to a company. Now 86 years later, Krispy Kreme continues to churn out the OG and more creative flavors like cake batter, strawberry iced and limited-edition flavors like Biscoff.

This is a big week for food freebies and deals. On Thursday, July 13, McDonald’s will be giving away complimentary fries of any size to celebrate National French Fry Day. The deal is exclusively available via the McDonald’s app. No additional purchase is necessary to snag the free fries at participating locations, but registration on the app is required.

Joe Raedle/Getty McDonald’s is giving away free fries (any size!) on Thursday for National French Fry Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its own triumph on Friday but they rewards customers’ on their personal wins everyday. Some locations provide free donuts for students who receive A marks on their report cards. The scholar can score one free donut for each A and can get six free donuts at most.

Former Krispy Kreme employee and TikTok user @jordan_the_stallion8 exposed the not-so-new news in a video in February. The TikToker lets his followers in on a secret. "But the loophole is we are not allowed to ask you if you currently go to the school or not. So if you show us a report card of any kind with an A on it we have to give you a donut. Do with that information what you will."

A representative at Krispy Kreme confirmed the academically-driven deal to PEOPLE.



