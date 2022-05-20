Krispy Kreme is offering 2022 graduates free doughnuts. When and how to get them

Krispy Kreme is giving new graduates another reason to celebrate with free doughnuts.

The chain is giving away a dozen of the treats to high school and college seniors who come to its shops dressed in class of 2022 gear.

The offer will be available at participating stores on Wednesday, May 25, Krispy Kreme said in a news release.

This story will be updated.

