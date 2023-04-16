Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.035

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) will pay a dividend of $0.035 on the 10th of May. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 0.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Krispy Kreme Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Despite not being profitable, Krispy Kreme is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Paying a dividend while unprofitable is generally considered an aggressive policy, and with limited funds retained for reinvestment, growth may be slow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 72.5%. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

Krispy Kreme Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 2 years. Krispy Kreme hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Krispy Kreme has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. It's not great that the company is not turning a profit, but the decent growth in recent years is certainly a positive sign. All is not lost, but the future of the dividend definitely rests upon the company's ability to become profitable soon.

Krispy Kreme's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Strong earnings growth means Krispy Kreme has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 9 Krispy Kreme analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

