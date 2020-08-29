Krispy Kreme Has Mini Pumpkin Spice Donuts in Stores, So Pair Them With Your Fall Coffee

As we anxiously wait for Krispy Kreme to announce if it’ll be bringing back Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed donut again this year, at least we know that we can indulge in a similar treat in stores. Krispy Kreme has brought back its bags of Mini Crullers Pumpkin Spice, so there’s no need to wait for that announcement.
The pumpkin spice-flavored mini crullers have been coming out around this time for years. Thanks to Instagram account @rednecksnackandfood, we know that they’ve made their way back to shelves at Food Lion. The packaging is a little different this time around, but the donuts are filled with pumpkin spice flavor and covered in glaze.
In previous seasons, the Mini Crullers Pumpkin Spice have been sold at a variety of stores, so it should only be a matter of time until they roll out at your local grocery store. The 11-ounce bags are limited-edition, as with pretty much every pumpkin spice treat, which means we won’t hesitate once we find them.
Now that we’re set with the pumpkin spice-flavored donuts, we just have to decide whether to pair them with a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks or Dunkin’. Our ideal breakfast for fall is officially here.
