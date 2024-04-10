Krispy Kreme, Kit Kat team up to unveil 3 new doughnut flavors available for a limited time

Krispy Kreme is partnering with Kit Kat on an all-new collection of three doughnuts that will feature creamy chocolate and crispy wafers, the doughnut giant said Wednesday.

Customers can get the doughnuts starting April 10 for a limited time at participating locations. They will be available for pickup and delivery via the Krispy Kreme app and website, the company said in a news release.

The three new flavors include:

Kit Kat Crunch Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in rich Hershey's milk chocolate icing, finished with chopped Kit Kat pieces and chocolate flavored crispies

Kit Kat Cookie Dream Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with cookie dough flavored cream, hand-dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing and covered with chopped Kit Kat pieces, cookie crumbles, and semi-sweet Hershey's chips with a delicate drizzle of cookie dough flavored icing

Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut topped with brownie batter-flavored buttercream, covered with chopped Kit Kat and brownie pieces, and finished with salted caramel flavored ribbons

Customers can also find the Kit Kat Crunch Doughnut and Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut in 6-packs delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores, according to Krispy Kreme. The 6-packs are available at participating Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Slater Brothers and more stores.

Customers can use Krispy Kreme's shop locator to find their nearest shop or grocery store location.

Krispy Kreme celebrated total solar eclipse with special doughnuts

The April 8 total solar eclipse was a national spectacle, and Krispy Kreme celebrated accordingly.

The company unveiled an all-new Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut, which was an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, adorned with silver sprinkles, piped with a buttercream made with Oreo pieces, and featured a whole Oreo in the center.

The doughnut is no longer available at Krispy Kreme shops.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme unveils Kit Kat-inspired donut collection