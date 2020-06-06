Krispy Kreme Just Dropped 2 Snickers Donuts With Roasted Peanuts and Nougat Pieces

Photo credit: Krispy Kreme - Instagram

Krispy Kreme just launched a collaboration with Snickers in Australia, and it includes a pair of donuts with real roasted peanuts and nougat pieces.

The Snickers Donut is an Original Glazed Donut that's dipped in milk chocolate ganache before it's topped with nougat pieces and roasted peanuts. A beautiful caramel drizzle and an actual Snickers fun-size bar in the middle make this donut a true show-stopper. There's also the Filled Snickers Inspired Donut, which is double-dipped in chocolate and has a filling of both caramel and peanut butter. There are nougat pieces and roasted peanuts involved here, too.



The donut chain dropped the new flavors last week in a special two-pack at 7-Eleven before they arrived this week in stores. Unfortunately, this collaboration is limited-edition. The new donuts will only be sold in stores until July 27, unless they sell out prior. And if the reviews on social media are any indication, they likely will.

The donuts really are "as good as you can imagine," Instagrammer @hungryhouli wrote. While she liked the filled version best, another user was more fond of the regular version, which he described as the main event. "ITS SUPER GOOD there is so much caramel, so many peanuts and a snickers in the middle so it doesn’t only taste like a snickers but a SNICKERS OVERLOAD," he said.

Krispy Kreme never ceases to innovate. Here in the states, we got Key Lime, Lemon, and Strawberry-Filled Donuts for spring. Donut gods, please send us your new chocolate creations when they skip out of Australia next month!!

Don't forget that today is National Donut Day, so if you're stuck stateside, you can get one free donut of your choice. That includes your pick of an Original Glazed Donut, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Donut, or any of the Original Filled Donut varieties.

