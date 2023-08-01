Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts for Showing a Lottery Ticket as Mega Millions Reaches $1.05 Billion

The Mega Million Jackpot reached $1.05 billion, as of Aug. 1

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Krispy Kreme is making every lottery ticket holder a winner.

The doughnut and coffee chain announced that it will be giving away a free donut to people who show their lottery ticket — as the Mega Millions Jackpot reached over $1 billion this week.

People can walk into any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 and show a losing (or winning) ticket from the Mega Millions lottery or from another lottery to get a free original glazed donut (while supplies last), the company said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut.

Related: The Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Powerball and Mega Millions Winners Must Follow After Hitting the Jackpot

It’s part of the company’s latest promotion called ​​"Mega Glaze Days," in which the company is encouraging people to share their Krispy Kreme treat on social using the company’s hashtag and by tagging them in posts.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.05 billion as of Aug. 1 — the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press.

The Mega Millions lottery hasn’t had a jackpot winner since April 18, with the jackpot rolling over and continuing to grow month-to-month. It has previously been reported that the odds of winning a jackpot in the Powerball or Mega Millions lottery is 1 in 300 million.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts.

Related: $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Claimed by Maine Resident

Mega Millions jackpot winners are given two options for how they'd like to claim their prize after handing in their tickets, though claim parameters vary from state to state. Powerball jackpot winners must choose between receiving their prize in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

In this case, the winner would be able to collect the $1.05 billion sum in its entirety in annuity, with annual payments over 30 years, or obtain an estimated $527.9 million with tax, per AP.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The highest Mega Millions' lottery wins in history include a $1.537 billion jackpot win in 2018 and a $1.337 billion jackpot win in 2022.

Story continues

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands, where drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are also sold online in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and D.C., but the purchaser must be in that state.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.