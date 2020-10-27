Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts And "I Voted" Stickers This Election Day

From Delish

The best part of voting, besides making your voice heard and participating in arguably the most important parts of democracy, is getting gifted the iconic "I Voted" sticker. But because many Americans are voting early or voting by mail, and many polling places are trying to reduce touch points, some people could be missing out on getting their hands on these iconic stickers. Luckily, you can still snag one from Krispy Kreme...along with a free donut.

On November 3, all customers who visit participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops will receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut in honor of Election Day. And that's not all: The chain will also be making their own "I Voted" stickers available to any guests. So even if submitting your ballot didn't feel quite the same this year, you can still calm your Election Day nerves with some free sweets and a sticker. Just as the founding fathers intended.

The chain also encourages you to share a photo of you enjoying your donut and sticker using the #KrispyKreme and by tagging @krispykreme. You don't need to prove that you voted in order to get your donut or sticker, but if you're able to vote you absolutely should. Of course this very generous and very free glazed donut and sticker deal will only last until the end of Election Day and while supplies last at your local participating Krispy Kreme, so make sure you get one before you spend the rest of the evening being stressed!

