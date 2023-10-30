Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts on Halloween. But you have to dress the part

Krispy Kreme is inviting doughnut lovers to celebrate Halloween with a free treat.

Customers in costume can get a free doughnut of their choice Tuesday, Oct. 31, at participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, according to the Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain.

No purchase is necessary.

Earlier this month, the doughnut-chain teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch its first Halloween Dozen featuring Scooby-Doo, according to a news release. The festive collection features four new doughnuts inspired by the classic animated series.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

