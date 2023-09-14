Krispy Kreme gives away free doughnuts in exchange for trying new coffee. What to know

Krispy Kreme will offer fans a free treat amid the rollout of its revamped coffee.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 14, customers who order any “new, improved” coffee at Krispy Kreme will receive a free doughnut of their choice, according to a news release.

The offer is good through Sept. 17 at participating shops nationwide, while supplies last.

Customers who order a drink from Krispy Kreme’s revamped coffee menu can get a free doughnut of their choice for a limited time.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut chain announced the relaunch of its coffee line on Sept. 14, promising all-new coffee and espresso drinks made with “richer roasts” and “better beans,” the release said.

The menu features updated hot, cold and iced coffees with new ways to customize with the addition of oat milk.

“Krispy Kreme fans expect an awesome doughnut experience that exceeds their expectations,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for the chain, said in a statement. “It’s time we delivered coffee worthy of pairing with our iconic doughnuts.”

The new coffees, available to order in-store and online, include:

Classic brewed coffee

Caramel latte

Frozen caramel mocha latte

Original Glazed iced coffee

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

It’s the latest shakeup to hit Krispy Kreme’s menu. The chain recently brought back the fan-favorite strawberry glazed doughnuts for three days as a sweet summer sendoff, McClatchy News reported.

It marked only the third time the limited-edition doughnut made a comeback.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

