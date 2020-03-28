Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts Saturday to Safely Share With Your Friends

Photo credit: Krispy Kreme - Instagram

Krispy Kreme is helping spread cheer during this challenging time by offering a free dozen donuts every weekend for you to safely share with family, friends, and neighbors who you might not be able to see in person right now.



Starting tomorrow, customers who buy a dozen full-priced Original Glazed Donuts at participating U.S. stores can add one free "Be Sweet" dozen to their order each Saturday. The special box includes 11 Original Glazed Donuts and one Smiley Face Donut to pass along to someone special in your life. Customers can take advantage of the offer through delivery, drive-thru, or pick-up. Don't forget to use the code "BESWEET" when checking out online.

Each free dozen is packaged separately with a tamper-proof seal, plus instructions for how to safely consume them are included with your order. Krispy Kreme recommends a contactless drop-off in order to abide by social distancing best practices.

The donut giant is also thanking healthcare workers for their heroic work amid the COVID-19 outbreak by providing members of the community with free dozens of donuts over the next two months. To redeem delicious donuts for your team, all you have to do is show your badge when you enter the drive-thru.

Because many locations have adjusted hours of operation during this time, try calling your local Krispy Kreme before you head in to place an order.

