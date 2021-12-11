Krispy Kreme doughnuts deal: How to get a dozen for a $1 Sunday with the purchase of a dozen

Fried pastries are cheaper by the dozen this Sunday.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts brings back its annual "Day of the Dozens."

With the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at the regular price Sunday, get a dozen of the chain’s Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1. It's a play on the date Dec. 12 (12/12).

Doughnuts in the limited-time Let It Snow Collection can be purchased at full price to get the $1 glazed dozen. The festive doughnuts include the Poppy Penguin, Snowman Smile, Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut and the returning Santa Belly and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles doughnuts.

The deal started Friday for those signed up for Krispy Kreme emails and loyalty members with the promo code DOZENS.

“Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends,” Dave Skena, the chain’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens deal

There's a limit of two deals per customer at participating shops across the country. The offer is not valid in the Times Square location.

To redeem the deal online Sunday, you need to have a qualifying item and the Day of the Dozens $1 Original Glazed Dozen in your cart and apply promo code DOZENS to redeem. Krispy Kreme said qualifying items include Holiday Dozen, Original Glazed Dozen, Classic Assorted Dozen, Custom Assorted Dozen, 16-count Original Glazed Minis and 16-count Assorted Minis.

Krispy Kreme COVID vaccine free donut

For those who want a sweet treat but don't need two dozen doughnuts, Krispy Kreme continues to give a free glazed doughnut with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card. The freebie is scheduled to last through Dec. 31.

