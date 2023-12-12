Krispy Kreme’s 'Day of the Dozens' doughnut deal is here: How to get a $1 box

Fancy a doughnut deal?

Say no more as Krispy Kreme’s annual “Day of the Dozens” celebration is back.

On Tuesday, doughnut lovers can receive a dozen of the chain's original hot glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count mini doughnuts at regular price.

The deal comes as Krispy Kreme also rolls out a limited-edition doughnut box inspired by the movie "Elf", which celebrates its 20th anniversary this winter.

Here's how to get the deal.

Limited 'Elf Holiday Collection' available

The deal includes the limited-edition "Elf Holiday Collection" available in an Elf-themed dozen box in celebration of the movie’s 20th anniversary.

How to get Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' deal

According to the national hot doughnut chain, the deal is available in store, through the drive-thru, or by ordering online for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app.

The store's offer is limited to two redemptions for guests who purchase in-shop, at the drive-thru and one redemption for guests who purchase online for pick-up or delivery using promo code “DOZEN."

For more information about the deal visit: www.krispykreme.com/promos/dayofdozens.

