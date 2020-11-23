Krispy Kreme Announced Holiday Donuts Including One Stuffed With Sugar Cookie-Flavored Kreme

From Delish

Thanksgiving may not have passed yet, but I think we're all ready for the winter holidays. Maybe your tree is already up or you've sneakily been throwing on some Christmas tunes in the car...or maybe it will take these festive donuts from Krispy Kreme to finally get you into the spirit.

Starting this Friday, Krispy Kreme will be debuting its Nicest Holiday Collection, made up of two brand-new festive donuts, along with a returning favorite. First up is the new Festive Tree Doughnut, which is made up a Red Velvet Cake Batter-filled donut and then dipped in cream cheese icing and decorated with a Christmas tree on top. Next up is the new Present Doughnut, which is a Sugar Cookie Kreme-filled donut that is then dipped in green icing and decorated with a ribbon—a sugar piece tag dubs you to be "nice" on it. Finally, the fan-favorite Santa Belly Doughnut will be back again. To refresh your memory, it's a Chocolate Kreme-filled donut dipped in red icing and granulated sugar and decorated with chocolate icing, and a sugar piece belt. All of the donuts will be available starting Friday through December 24 in a limited-edition “gift‑wrapped” dozen box.

Photo credit: Krispy Kreme

In addition to these jolly old donuts, Krispy Kreme also confirmed it will be holding its annual “Day of the Dozens” again this year on December 12 when it will offer a special price on dozens of donuts (more on that when we get it!) and Gingerbread Glazed donut will be back on December 16. FINALLY, the chain will be giving all mail, parcel, and package delivery drivers who visit Krispy Kreme next Monday, November 30, a free Original Glazed dozen. All you have to do is show an employee badge or wear your work uniform! And that's it!! Seems like we'll be leaving Santa a dozen donuts this year with all these exciting developments...



