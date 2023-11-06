Krispy Kreme’s 3 New Doughnuts Might Be the Best Flavors We’ve Seen All Year

They scream "Christmas can wait."

Just last week, we woke up on November 1 to colder weather (in many parts of the country) and our favorite fast food restaurants switching their menus overnight. Because once Halloween is over, it’s Christmastime, of course—or, at least, that’s how it feels in stores, restaurants, and on Mariah Carey’s social media.

However, while most restaurants are decking their menus with holiday items, Krispy Kreme is reminding us that despite the weather and the holiday spirit in the air, it’s still fall—and we have one more holiday to celebrate before December.

Krispy Kreme's New Flavors of Fall Collection

This month, Krispy Kreme is releasing a new Flavors of Fall collection with six autumnal doughnuts. We know you’re probably thinking, “Didn’t Krispy Kreme already have fall doughnuts?” And, while the answer is yes, they did, we can assure you that these are different. In fact, there are three brand-new doughnut flavors we’ve never seen before.

The collection includes a new Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut, Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut, and Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut, and the returning Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut. The Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is the only doughnut that will remain on the limited-time menu from October.

The three new flavors are some of the most exciting we’ve seen launch at the doughnut shop all year. Krispy Kreme’s Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut topped with brownie batter icing, candied pecans, and salted caramel. The Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut tastes just like the grandma-approved dessert as it’s filled with blackberry filling and coated with cinnamon icing and granola. Finally, the Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut is topped with cinnamon icing, cinnamon latte buttercream, and a leaf candy piece.

As for the returning flavors, you likely already know that the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is an old-fashioned glazed, pumpkin spice-flavored cake doughnut. Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut is just what it sounds like—a doughnut with chocolate icing and autumn sprinkles. Last but not least, the Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut reminds you of the pumpkin patch with its apple cider-flavored filling and cinnamon-sugar topping.

This final fall collection will be available for a limited time starting November 6—both in dozens and à la carte. Additionally, you can find the Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut in six-packs at select grocery stores nationwide. These doughnuts are delivered fresh daily to stores like Walmart, Kroger, Target, Meijer, Shoprite, and more.

If you want that last taste of fall before it's peppermint-flavored everything, you better head to your local Krispy Kreme soon because we have a feeling the Santa doughnuts will be coming down the chimney any day now.



Read the original article on All Recipes.