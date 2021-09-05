Krishna Nagar Beats Man Kai Chu in Badminton SH6 Final Event To Win Gold Medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Team Latestly

Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar clinched the country's fifth gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday. Nagar defeated Hong Kong's Man Kai Chu in the final of men's singles SH6 event to win fifth gold medal for India.

