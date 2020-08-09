Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Shubh Muhurat, Holy Mantra & Fasting Rituals: Auspicious Things to Do on Gokulashtami for Good Luck and Blessings from Balgopal

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janamashtami is celebrated every year on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada and this year, according to the gregorian calendar, the festival will be celebrated on 11-12 August i.e. for two days. According to astrologers, Janmashtami Shubh Muhurat will be on August 12. The younger form of Shri Krishna aka Balgopal is worshipped on Janmashtami. According to Hinduism beliefs, Shri Krishna was born on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada and on that day Janmashtami is celebrated with people worshipping and fasting with Bhajan-Kirtan. But it is important to follow Vidhi-Vidhan and holy rituals while fasting to bring in good luck and seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. While worshipping Lord Krishna, here are important things devotees must take care of:

Also Read | World Elephant Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Day That Celebrates the Magnificent Creatures

Worship time: On the day of Janmashtami, many people worship during the morning or evening. But keep in mind that Lord Krishna was born at midnight, so worshipping at that time is considered beneficial.

Clean House, Utensils and other Equipment: The house should be thoroughly cleaned on this day and clean utensils should be used to worship of Lord Krishna.

Also Read | Jacinda Ardern Visits Radha Krishna Temple in New Zealand, Participates in 'Aarti' And Relishes Chhole Puri Ahead of Elections (Watch Pics And Video)

Direction: Take special care of the direction you place Lord Krishna's idol and jhoola on Janmashtami. As your pandit to choose the correct direction.

Prasad: It is considered auspicious to offer Lord 'Panchamrit' or mix of dairy products on Janmashtami to Lord Krishna.

Auspicious Time/ Shubh Muhurat: On August 12, the auspicious time of worship will start from 12: 5 minutes to 12: 47 minutes. The duration of the puja will last for 43 minutes.

Janmashtami Holy Mantra

While fasting on Janmashtami, chant Om Namo Narayana (ऊँ नमो नारायणाय). You must remain awake all night to worship Lord Krishna.

On this day offer white sesame, honey, raw milk, ghee and Malpuas to the Lord. Donate ghee made from cow's milk and also donate clothes, grain to a temple. This day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm, especially in Mathura and Dwarka Nagari but amid COVID-19 you must refrain from leaving your homes and celebrate at home.