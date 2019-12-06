Kris Meeke facing uncertain future after Toyota WRC exit

Meeke has uncertain future after Toyota WRC exit

Kris Meeke's future in the World Rally Championship remains unclear, and rumour indicates he could be close to announcing his retirement from rallying's top level.

Meeke joined Toyota for the 2019 WRC season alongside Jari-Matti Latvala and Ott Tanak, after Citroen had dropped Meeke part-way through the 2018 season, blaming too many crashes, after nearly five years together.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

In his single season with the team, Meeke scored drivers' championship points on all but three rounds and made the podium with a second place in Germany.

He and co-driver Seb Marshall finished sixth in the championship, four points ahead of team-mate Latvala and scored 17 stages wins. He also led for 14 stages this season.

But Toyota recently revealed its 2020 line-up consisting of Elfyn Evans, Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera.

Sources indicate there could be a testing role for Meeke within Toyota next season, but he wants at least some WRC competition to be included in a future agreement.

Meeke has uncertain future after Toyota WRC exit

Outside of Toyota, Meeke's only remaining option would be with the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, but outgoing Citroen driver Esappekka Lappi has identified that as his last chance to remain in the WRC and appears to be favourite for the hotly-contested seat.

Meeke is reckoned to be unwilling to source sponsorship or buy a seat to drive next season.

Talking about this year's drivers in its 2020 line-up announcement, Toyota team boss Tommi Makinen said: "I want to say thank you to Ott [Tanak] and Martin [Jarveoja], Jari-Matti [Latvala] and Miikka [Anttila], and Kris and Seb [Marshall] for all they have done for our team.

"I wish them all the best for the future."

Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda added: "Kris, you have worked hard for Toyota.

Story continues

"You always attacked to the maximum, and pushed the car to the limit, and gave a lot of advice from the viewpoint of a former engineer.

"This has made the Yaris stronger. Thank you for your contribution this year."

Autosport contacted Meeke for comment following Toyota's decision not to extend his contract as a full-time driver into 2020.

Meeke declined the opportunity to share his plans.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus