Kris Letang injury update: Pittsburgh Penguins activate defenseman from LTIR

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Monday that Kris Letang has been activated from long-term injured reserve following a lower-body injury sustained on Nov. 4. He is a game-time decision for Monday's match-up with the Calgary Flames.

Letang missed eight games on LTIR, a stretch over which the Penguins wen 4-1-3.

MORE: Marner on Babcock's teammate list request: 'I didn't really know what to think'

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Penguins' franchise leader in goals and points by a defenseman, Letang is is currently third on the team in points this season with 12 (four goals, eight assists). Despite the career numbers, the 32-year-old blueliner has only played a complete 82-game season once in 2010-11.

Prior to his injury, Letang was on pace for a 22-goal, 66-point season, registering four goals and 12 points in 15 games. In 65 games last season, he finished with 16 goals and 56 points.

Most goals by a defenseman in franchise history.



This video just ran in-game to congratulate @Letang_58 on his recent achievement. Way to go, Tanger! pic.twitter.com/VuK5tvgXAe



— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 14, 2019

Pittsburgh has had its share of injuries this year, with Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust, Nick Bjugstad, Letang and now Sidney Crosby missing time this season.