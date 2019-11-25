Kris Letang injury update: Pittsburgh Penguins activate defenseman from LTIR

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Monday that Kris Letang has been activated from long-term injured reserve following a lower-body injury sustained on Nov. 4. He is a game-time decision for Monday's match-up with the Calgary Flames.

Letang missed eight games on LTIR, a stretch over which the Penguins wen 4-1-3.

The Penguins' franchise leader in goals and points by a defenseman, Letang is is currently third on the team in points this season with 12 (four goals, eight assists). Despite the career numbers, the 32-year-old blueliner has only played a complete 82-game season once in 2010-11.

Prior to his injury, Letang was on pace for a 22-goal, 66-point season, registering four goals and 12 points in 15 games. In 65 games last season, he finished with 16 goals and 56 points.

Pittsburgh has had its share of injuries this year, with Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust, Nick Bjugstad, Letang and now Sidney Crosby missing time this season.

