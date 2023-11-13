Kris Kristofferson gave “A Star Is Born ”costar Barbra Streisand so many hickeys she had to hide them

"Thank God I had a two-piece bathing suit by Rudi Gernreich with a turtleneck top to hide them," the iconic singer/actress/director writes in her new memoir.

Some of Barbra Streisand's paramours were more memorable than others, clearly. The iconic singer/actress/director writes in her new memoir that she can barely remember if she ever slept with Warren Beatty, but she has very specific memories about her A Star Is Born costar Kris Kristofferson. Even before they starred together in the 1976 musical romance, she remembers seeing him look "incredibly sexy" while performing at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif.

"We saw each other for a while after that," Streisand writes in My Name is Barbra. "He gave me hickeys on my neck. Thank God I had a two-piece bathing suit by Rudi Gernreich with a turtleneck top to hide them."

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand in 'A Star Is Born'

At the time she was making A Star Is Born, Streisand was dating Jon Peters, who produced the film. They originally offered the lead male role to Peters' idol Elvis Presley, but were rebuffed by Colonel Tom Parker.

"I had no regrets about Elvis. Kris was it," Streisand writes. "Cast the right person, and you're already halfway there."

Compare these reminiscences to passages from the memoir about Beatty, who Streisand goes "back a long way with," but can't quite remember if they ever slept together.

"Then I hung up and asked myself, Did I sleep with Warren? I kind of remember," Streisand writes. "I guess I did. Probably once."

In any case, the fact that Streisand "felt comfortable" with Kristofferson probably helped their chemistry power A Star Is Born to blockbuster box office success.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.