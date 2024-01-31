Kris Jenner Took Her 'Original Blazer' from 2007 Out of the 'Archive' for Oreo’s Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)

The Kardashian-Jenner momager, who stars in Oreo's Super Bowl 2024 commercial, spoke with PEOPLE about stardom since 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' aired

Kris Jenner is trying her hand at time travel.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 68, stars in Oreo's 2024 Super Bowl commercial, which takes her back to the mid-2000s before Keeping up with the Kardashians aired.

“Oh we had the best time. It was so fun to do because it’s going back in time and really, you know, a flashback from 2007,” she tells PEOPLE. “It was a fun thing to shoot because it's my very first Super Bowl commercial, and when I was younger and would watch the Super Bowl, it was always really fun to watch the commercials and that became something that everybody really looked forward to.”

The tagline of the commercial is “twist on it.” Instead of flipping a coin, fate is determined by which side of an Oreo the creme lands on. Throughout the commercial, various historical and fictional decisions are reimagined by depicting what it would be like if people made critical decisions with the help of an Oreo. From guards letting the Trojan Horse into Troy to authorities deciding to cover up alien sightings, the ad features them all “twisting on it” to help them make important choices.

OREO Kris Jenner in the Oreo Super Bowl commercial

Perhaps the most groundbreaking historical moment of all is when the commercial features a flashback of Jenner in the mid-2000s, deciding on if her family should star in their iconic reality TV show.

In the spot, she answers a business call wearing a red blazer. “So every little detail about our family will be on TV? Who would watch that? Alright, let me twist on it,” she says in the clip above. “Hope you can keep up!”

Jenner tells PEOPLE there were some fun Easter eggs hidden in the commercial, including her look and throwback hairdo.

OREO Kris Jenner in the Oreo Super Bowl commercial

“That was one of my original blazers — we archive all of our looks. So that was really fun to pull something out from 2007 and have fun with it — the Balmain blazer,” she says. “And the hair was so fun to kind of go back [to].”

She admits reflecting back brought a certain level of cringe, but in the best way possible.

“Some of the things that I look back on when I think about filming Keeping up with the Kardashians was you look back and you think, ‘Oh, the hair!’ or, ’Oh my God, that outfit!’ It's just kind of funny. So it's fun to relive some of those silly moments,” she says.

For Jenner, a partnership with Oreo, which she dubs her “favorite cookie” was a natural fit. She even bonds over the sweet aisle mainstay with her daughter Khloé Kardashian.

OREO Kris Jenner in the Oreo Super Bowl commercial

“Oreos have always been a part of my family, but it became really special when Khloé started doing these cookie jars in her house over a decade ago,” she says. (In the teaser of the Oreo ad, Jenner utilized the cookie-stacking technique that Khloé made famous.)

“I think probably 20 years ago, she started doing this thing where she would do all these magical little structures with cookies…and Oreos was one of the stars in her kitchen. Everybody would go to Khloé's house and eat Oreos because she had them so perfectly organized and it was so pretty in the jar,” Jenner explains.

She adds: “And so the other day she said to me, ‘Mom, I think you hijacked my Oreo idea.’ So it's kind of funny because I'm doing this commercial and she's the one who's been decorating with the Oreos in the kitchen for 20 years.”

After getting to reenact her mid-2000s days in the Super Bowl commercial, Kris is also reflecting on what she and her family have learned since signing onto Keeping up with the Kardashians.

“Just live in each moment and enjoy it because it's such a blessing to be in the position that we're in, and we have a really good time,” she says. “And just the joy of always being able to work together as a family. It never gets old.”

OREO Kris Jenner in the Oreo Super Bowl commercial

If there’s one thing that hasn’t changed over the past 17 years, it’s Jenner’s motivation for working.

“I've been saying that since 2007, people would say, ‘What's the best part about filming the show?’ And I would say, ‘I get to get up every single day and work with my family,’ and it really doesn't get any better than that,” she says. “I think the older that I get, I appreciate it even more. I think it's just being grateful for every opportunity and all the moments that we get to share. It's been really special.”



Jenner's full, 30-second Oreo ad is set to air in the second quarter of the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

