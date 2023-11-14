Kris Jenner Thanks Travis Barker for Making Kourtney Kardashian 'Happy, Every Single Day' in Birthday Tribute

Kourtney Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed a baby boy together earlier this month

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue (L-R) Travis Barker and Kris Jenner are pictured at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Kris Jenner is sharing words of gratitude for her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker on his special day!

The Kardashians star, 68, kicked off the birthday tributes to the Blink-182 drummer in a series of snaps shared to her Instagram Story.

"happy birthday," she wrote to accompany a group photo of the duo posing with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. "You are such a wonderful dad, husband, friend, son and uncle."

Kris Jenner/Instagram Kris Jenner shared a tribute for Travis Barker on her Instagram Story.

Kris Jenner/Instagram Kris Jenner shared a tribute for Travis Barker on his birthday.

Kris concluded with a shot of Kourtney and Travis locking lips at the altar, writing, "Thank you for making [Kourtney] so happy, every single day. I love you and wish you a magical day today!"



The Grammy-nominated artist and the Poosh founder, 44, tied the knot in 2022. Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their child early in November, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "over the moon" about her son’s birth, and Barker has been “amazing.”

“Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," the insider said. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."

"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed,” the source added.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed a baby boy together in November 2023.

As for the rocker, the source told PEOPLE that he "keeps being amazing” and brought Kardashian her “favorite, healthy food to the hospital."

"He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy," the insider added.



The couple’s baby boy joins their blended family comprised of Kourtney's children Reign, 8, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13, from her relationship Scott Disick, plus Barker’s kids Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

Since they went public with their relationship in January 2021, the pair have celebrated several birthdays together with adorable photos and heartfelt messages.

In April 2021, months after they became romantically involved, Barker rang in Kourtney’s 42nd birthday and penned a special tribute to her on Instagram.

“I F------ LOVE YOU! 🖤,” the drummer captioned the PDA-filled carousel, which also marked his first time sharing photos of the couple on social media. “YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her husband Travis Barker's 48th birthday.

In November 2021, Kardashian celebrated Barker's 46th birthday with an Instagram tribute. “I f------ love you more than anything,” she wrote alongside a collection of PDA-filled photos. “My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!"

In the comment section, Barker called the reality star his “soul mate,” writing, “You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”

For her 43rd birthday in April 2022, Kardashian took a trip to Disneyland with Barker, Reign, and Barker's three children. The star documented the family outing with an Instagram post, which she captioned, “Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life 🥰😊❤️‍🔥 heart full.”

