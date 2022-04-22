Kris Jenner testifies that she 'did not have any influence' to cancel Blac Chyna's E! show

Kris Jenner took the stand for two emotionally charged days of court testimony Thursday and Friday, as the trial in Blac Chyna's $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashians continued. On the second day of her testimony, Jenner said she "did not have any influence over the E! network" in the decision not to renew Chyna's reality show.

That issue is at the heart of Chyna's lawsuit, which alleges that Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie schemed to get her show Rob & Chyna canceled and end her TV career. Chyna says the family fabricated the events of a fight between her and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, which allegedly included Chyna wrapping a charging cord around his throat and grabbing his unloaded gun.

In her own testimony earlier this week, Chyna said she "came up behind him, doing that [wrapping the cord around his throat] jokingly to get his attention." Jenner, however, painted a very different picture of events.

Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner

"The gun held to my son's head wasn't a joke," the Kardashian matriarch said, adding that she was "heartbroken" and "traumatized" by the incident, which occurred shortly after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. "To have another one of my children having a gun to his head… It's not a joke. It's not funny."

Jenner also denied that she had anything to do with Rob & Chyna's cancellation, stating that the network simply never picked up the show for a second season.

"We didn't get Chyna a show and give her this fabulous life to take it away," Jenner said. "Why would anyone do that?"

Chyna's attorney also questioned Jenner about texts she sent to the showrunner of Rob & Chyna after the couple's fight, in which Jenner wrote that her son "needs to ditch this bitch." Jenner said that she was "very angry, very upset and very disappointed and sad" at the time, and added, "It's not my proudest moment."

Kim, Khloé, and Kylie Kardashian, as well as Jenner, are all defendants in the case, and claim that Chyna's "displays of anger and aggression" made them worry for Rob. The couple experienced numerous tumultuous incidents after first getting together in 2016, starting with tiffs over Instagram and culminating in Kardashian's graphic accusations on social media that Chyna was sleeping with other men.

