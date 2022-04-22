Kris Jenner Testifies Her Family Kept Blac Chyna's Alleged Threats Against Kylie 'Internal'

Olivia Jakiel
·3 min read
Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images); Angela Ren&#xe9;e White aka Blac Chyna attends the launch press event announcing Grammy-Winner Paula Abdul as celebrity judge for upcoming Uplive WorldStage Global Singing Competition held at W Hollywood on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images); Kris Jenner arrives to the 2019 E! People&#39;s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 -- NUP_188989 (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)
Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images); Angela Renée White aka Blac Chyna attends the launch press event announcing Grammy-Winner Paula Abdul as celebrity judge for upcoming Uplive WorldStage Global Singing Competition held at W Hollywood on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images); Kris Jenner arrives to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 -- NUP_188989 (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Michael Tran/Getty; Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Kris Jenner dropped a huge bombshell during her testimony on the third day of the ongoing trial between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.

As Kris, 66, spoke in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, the Kardashian matriarch testified that she heard from daughter Kylie and her now ex-boyfriend, Tyga — who is also the father of Chyna's 9-year-old son, King Cairo — that Chyna had allegedly threatened to kill Kylie, 24, and was physically abusive toward Tyga.

When Kris was asked about an earlier deposition, during which she spoke of Chyna's alleged threats, she told the court Thursday, "I think it was what Kylie and Tyga told me."

When questioned how many times Chyna — born Angela White — allegedly threatened her youngest daughter, she added, "You'd have to ask Kylie."

Kris then told the jury she never contacted the police over the threats, saying, "We kept it internal between the family."

The Kardashians star also said she wasn't overly concerned about the allegations at the time. "There were all kinds of things going on," she said. "There was just a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family."

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family began in 2017.

In a filing obtained by PEOPLE in 2017, Chyna claimed she has suffered "significant damages" since Rob's social media rampage in July 2017, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

According to the lawsuit, Chyna also claimed that the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — led to E! canceling her reality show Rob & Chyna.

The parents of 5-year-old daughter Dream starred in the series for one season. At the time, a spokesperson for the network told Variety that Rob & Chyna had "not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! Schedule."

Earlier in the week, Kardashian-Jenner family attorney Michael Rhodes argued in court that Chyna "wanted" the Kardashian name and "would say or do anything to be part of this family."

Rhodes maintained that Rob & Chyna was canceled by E! because the couple called off their engagement and split for good in February 2017. However, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, continued to counter that Kris and her daughters "set out to have Rob & Chyna canceled" even though Rob "wanted it to keep going."

Despite Rob's wishes, Ciani claimed the Kardashian-Jenners moved ahead to get the show off E!, which Keeping Up with the Kardashians also aired on.

Because of the show's cancellation, Ciani argued that Chyna lost out on the potential to earn millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

