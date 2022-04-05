Kris Jenner Spoke About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'Crazy' PDA Before Wedding News

Joelle Goldstein
·4 min read

Kris Jenner is well-aware of the infatuation that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker has for each other.

Before news of the couple's surprise wedding in Las Vegas was made public, Jenner filmed an upcoming The Ellen DeGeneres Show interview and spoke to host Ellen DeGeneres about her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians and her eldest daughter's PDA with Barker. A preview for Jenner's interview was released on Tuesday.

"Of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen," Jenner, 66, said of the new series. "Kylie's having a baby, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker and gets engaged, Kim gets SNL. I mean, every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on. Or somebody having a baby, somebody getting divorced. It was nutty, as usual."

DeGeneres, who said she has frequently witnessed the couple's PDA while visiting during the holidays, added: "Travis and Kourtney just make out non-stop. That's all they do."

"Well it is 98 percent of the new show," Jenner teased with a laugh. "Is that wrong?"

Referencing a specific moment in the new series, DeGeneres said of the pair: "You had to interrupt them to tell them that Kim was on SNL 'cause they were making out. Everybody's like, 'Hey guys, are you paying attention? Kim got SNL!' And they stop making out just to listen, like, 'Oh yeah.' "

Jenner laughed and added, "It's crazy."

After attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together on Sunday, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, headed to One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, PEOPLE confirmed. It is currently unclear if the pair obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.

Chapel owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE exclusively that Kardashian and Barker were very affectionate throughout their ceremony. "There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

According to Frierson, the intimate occasion was attended by four people in total.

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he continues. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

Frierson also said it was "very important to them" to have "the Vegas experience" and noted that the ceremony was rather quick, taking about half an hour to complete.

"They had a good time," he added. "They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun."

kris jenner, kourtney kardashian and travis barker
kris jenner, kourtney kardashian and travis barker

chris polk/ getty; Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage; ABC via Getty Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Were 'Totally in Love' at Wedding: 'Barely Came Up for Air'

News of the surprise wedding comes a week before The Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu on April 14. The network released the official trailer in February, which highlighted Kardashian's engagement to Barker in October.

"This makes me so happy," Jenner told the couple after the proposal.

PEOPLE broke the news of Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021, reporting at the time that they had "been dating for about a month or two" and had "been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

The couple continued to show love and affection for one another across social media after making their love Instagram official that February.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Amy Sussman/Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Though they haven't shied away from showing PDA, the mom of three recently revealed to Variety that her romance with Barker won't be her main storyline on the family's new reality series.

"I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons," she said last month. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

The Poosh founder noted that the Blink-182 drummer didn't have any reservations about being on camera "as long as we're happy with it."

"He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it's not his thing, but I think he's happy to, and we have had so much fun while we've been filming certain things that we're doing, so I'll just invite the producers to come along," Kardashian added.

