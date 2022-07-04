Kris Jenner Shares Zebra Bikini Throwback Photo as She Celebrates BFF Faye Resnick's Birthday

Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick attend the "American Woman" premiere party at Chateau Marmont on May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kris Jenner is helping her "ride or die" Faye Resnick celebrate her 65th birthday.

As Resnick turned 65 on Sunday, the Kardashians star posted a sweet tribute for her on Instagram. The post was filled with several photos of the twosome from over the years, including a shot of Jenner posing beside Resnick in a zebra print bikini from years ago.

"Happy Birthday gorgeous @fayeresnick!!!! My OG ride or die!! What an amazing few decades we have had together," Jenner, 66, began. "You are the most fabulous BFF, friend, mother, sister, auntie, traveling partner, therapist, and you know how to make the best margarita on the planet."

"You are so loyal, kind, smart, funny, supportive, generous, beautiful inside and out and have such great business sense," she continued. "I am beyond blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for your beautiful friendship 😍🙏 I love you so so much XOXO 🥳🎂❤️."

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Resnick later reshared Jenner's post and wrote: "I love you always @krisjenner."

Other famous friends to post tributes for Resnick included Kyle Richards.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Alongside past photos of the pair, the Real Housewives of the Beverly Hills star wrote: "Oh @fayeresnick how we love you so!!!"

"We are missing you this birthday because we are ALWAYS with you on your special day 🥰," Richards, 53, continued. "Thank you for always being there for all of my family and me. You are so special & loved by so many people. We love you so much!!! 🥰❤️🎂."

In response to Richards' post, Resnick said the two have "so many incredible memories of a lifelong friendship."

"Ej and I miss and love you all so much☀️" she added. "I feel so blessed to have you and your loving family in our life 😘."

Resnick also received a sweet Instagram Story tribute from Jenner's daughter Khloé Kardashian. After the Good American mogul called her mom's best friend "one of the most incredible human beings," Resnick referred to Kardashian as a "sweetheart."

"You and [your] mama are a part of my heart ❤️" Resnick wrote. "I love you so muchee [sic]."

Resnick's Instagram Story was also filled with her thanking her loved ones and followers for sending her well wishes on her special day. Alongside a photo of herself and husband Everett Jack Jr. in Palm Springs, she wrote: "Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes ☀️."

Resnick has been married to Jack Jr. since 2015. She shares daughter, Francesca, with her ex-husband Fadi Halabi.