Kris Jenner Says She’s ‘Luckiest Mommy in the World’ in Celebration of National Daughter Day

Kris Jenner paid tribute to her "five incredible" daughters in an Instagram post

Kris Jenner/Instagram From left: Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is feeling the love for her famous daughters!

“I am the luckiest mommy in the world to share this beautiful life with my five incredible, loving, kind, generous, strong, smart, creative, amazing daughters!!!” Jenner wrote alongside a carousel of pictures Sunday.

The 67-year-old momager — who is mom to Kourtney Kardashian, 44, Kim Kardashian, 42, Khloé Kardashian, 39, Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26, as well as son Rob Kardashian, 36 — shared the images via Instagram to celebrate National Daughter Day on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The throwback images consisted of Kris posing with her daughters alongside a white Mercedes-Benz, plus a photo of her wearing matching pajamas with Kendall and Kylie when they were younger.

Timothy White/E! From left: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Related: Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Cheek Indentation Left by Melanoma Spot: ‘I Am Not Complaining’

Jenner also included photos of when her eldest daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé were kids, as well as some of the family’s glamorous photo shoots in recent years.

“I thank God every single day for choosing me to be their mommy!!,” Jenner continued in her caption. “I love you my girls forever and ever ❤️😍🙏🏼 @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner #NationalDaughtersDay.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s mother MJ also featured in the post.



Meanwhile, the reality TV star celebrated her eldest child Kourtney’s baby shower on Saturday.



Related: 'The Kardashians': Kourtney Sobs amid Endless Fight with Kim as She Says 'You're Just a Witch, and I Hate You'

Kourtney, who is expecting a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker, threw a Disneyland-themed baby shower created by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, to celebrate their impending arrival.

Story continues

Guests were treated to Disney delights, including Mickey Mouse balloons and pretzels, and an appearance from a barbershop quartet resembling the theme park's Dapper Dans.

"Special day. Happiest place on earth," Kourtney captioned a video of the performance.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Kris Jenner alongside her famous daughters, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

In a photo from the party shared to Barker's Instagram Story on Sunday, Kourtney could be seen standing in front of a sign reading "Baby Barker," inspired by the park’s attraction It’s A Small World.

Her sisters Kim and Khloé also shared plenty of photos and clips of such items as “Baby Barker” lattes, stacks of Mickey Mouse pancakes and decorations inspired by Alice In Wonderland and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.