Kris Jenner Says She Feels 'Lucky' for Her Sex Life with Corey Gamble: 'I'm Always in the Mood'

Kris Jenner is thankful for her sex life.

In a bonus scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the momager, 64, opens up about her relationship with 39-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble, joking that something must be wrong “because I’m always in the mood.”

“You’re such a bad girl, I’m so happy for you,” her best friend Faye Resnick tells Jenner during a lunch outing. “Corey is the luckiest man in the world.”

“Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music,” the momager adds with a laugh.

After Resnick says Jenner's relationship sounds “too good to be true,” the mother of six admits that she does have her reservations. “Yeah it does, which is starting to scare me,” she says. “Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you’re supposed to not be in the mood.”

“No, that’s not true,” Resnick replies, as the pair crack up. “I think you should stop questioning it and just say, ‘Thank you, God!’ ”

With a big smile on her face, Jenner adds, “I mean, I want to be it on Instagram: I’m f—, are you?”

Jenner went on to share how happy she was to have talked with Resnick, especially since daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner had been less than enthusiastic about the subject.

“My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I’m a woman with hormones,” Jenner says in a confessional interview. "Faye is right. Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my girls don’t understand that I’m actually so lucky to have these feelings."

Jenner and Gamble began dating in the fall of 2014 — just one year after the reality star and then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner announced their split after more than 20 years of marriage.

Over the years, Gamble has become a permanent fixture in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In a touching tribute to Jenner for her latest birthday, Gamble wrote that he “will always make u smile & have your back❤️💜… Love u 1000x.”

New episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians return this September on E!.