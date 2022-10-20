Kris Jenner Reveals Her Dying Wish to Be Cremated and 'Made into Necklaces' for Her Children

Joelle Goldstein
Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala
Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is planning ahead when it comes to the end of her life.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris, 66, finally underwent hip replacement surgery after experiencing "excruciating hip pain" for months. Though the procedure went well, it prompted Kris and her daughters to revisit her final arrangement plans — and those of the rest of the family.

"Kim [Kardashian] asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it," Kris revealed on a phone call with daughter Kylie Jenner as she recovered in bed beside her other daughter, Khloé Kardashian.

"That's weird," Kylie, 25, responded, which prompted Kris to clarify, "It's creepy."

Khloé, 38, then asked her mom, "Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?"

"That's a great idea!" Kris responded. But Khloé insisted, "That's weird."

"No, it's not," Kris told her daughter.

Khloé continued to press the matter, saying, "I don't even know why we need to be buried. In the Bible, it says we can't get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can't we?"

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner

RELATED: Kris Jenner Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery,  Gets Emotional That 'I'm Getting Older'

"No, Kylie doesn't want me to be cremated," Kris shared.

In a confessional, Khloé added: "My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week and that's in my will because people are gonna visit me."

Back on the phone, Kris asked Kylie, "Remember when we were gonna go pick out our mausoleum?" As Kylie responded in a hesitant manner, Khloé pointed out how large their family is.

"Do you know have many kids we have?" she asked. "How are we gonna ... we'll need a whole f---ing thing!"

"Yeah exactly, we'll have a whole thing!" Kris said.

But Kylie had another idea. "Well, I think, like, we need to say, 'Only this many generations are allowed in here.'"

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Kris Jenner (left) and Kylie Jenner

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Dispute Claim Their Family Is 'Famous for Being Famous': 'Lucky Us'

Kris then joked, "It's like a club! Nope, you're not on the list."

Khloé used the example to emphasize her earlier point. "That's why I think if we all get cremated, you're dust to dust. You're one with the Earth. But if we're all getting buried, what happens if — like, at Disneyland... I have all this money, I could buy that place and then they just start building on top of things," she said.

"I would love to be at the base of the Matterhorn," Kris noted, as Khloé continued, "People are always like, 'This was once an ancient burial ground' and then people are like, 'Oh no, my house is haunted.'"

In a confessional, Kris joked: "Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? It's epic!"

KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS

Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment The Kardashians

Earlier in Thursday's episode, fans got a look inside Kris' hip replacement surgery. While Kris was in the operating room, Kim, 41, and Corey Gamble waited outside, in hopes that everything would go well.

"I'm not nervous. My mom is 66 years young," Kim told cameras. "It's always scary going into surgery but she's in the best hands and I've threatened everyone's lives so..."

Later, Kim added in a confessional, "Surgery is really scary. I'm just low-key freaking out because it's taking so long but I'm like the family representative here, so Im just gonna keep it together and be strong."

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Says It's 'Hard to Watch' Khloé Kardashian 'in Pain' as They Address Baby No. 2

Prior to the surgery, Kris had expressed her fears about the procedure and got emotional at the thought of her body changing the older she gets.

"It's just a mindf—," Kris said on last week's episode before starting to cry. "You just realize you don't have that much more time. It's like suddenly, I can't do all the things… My hip goes out, my knee is torn. I have an eye infection, I can't see. I have the TV up too loud and Corey says I can't hear. It's like I feel like Humpty Dumpty."

"It's the realization that I'm getting older… It messes with your head because I've always felt like I was 40 years old," Kris continued.

Khloé added in a confessional that she hopes her mom stops thinking so negatively about herself, despite having some physical struggles.

"I get that she's upset about getting older, but listen, MJ is still here. She's had cancer a couple times and she's trekking along," she said. "We're good, we got this. These women are fighters. My mom's not going anywhere."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

